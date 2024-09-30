The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dikembe Mutombo's son pens heartbreaking tribute after father's death

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo passed away at age 58 on Monday, September 30, 2024, and his son Ryan penned a heartbreaking tribute to his father after the news.

Josh Sanchez

Dikembe Mutombo at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall.
Dikembe Mutombo at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA was rocked with some devastating news on Monday, September 30, with the legue announcing Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away at age 58.

Mutombo, known for his finger-wag celebration, was a legendary figure in the sport.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

MORE: NBA reaction to Celtics, Lakers, Knicks City Edition jerseys

After the news became public, Mutombo's son, Ryan, penned a heartbreaking tribute to his father on social media.

Tributes from teams and players around the league poured out honoring Mutombo for the impact he made on the court and off of the court as a philanthropist.

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and son Ryan Mutombo.
Dikembe Mutombo and son Ryan Mutombo. / Dikembe Mutombo/Instagram

The 7-foot-2 Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of the Kongo and moved to the United States at age 21 to star for the Georgetown Hoyas. Mutombo was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year before entering the 1991 NBA Draft and becoming the No. 4 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets.

Mutombo's dominance in the NBA included four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, six NBA All-Defensive Team honors, and eight NBA All-Star selections. Mutombo led the NBA in rebounds two times and was a three-time NBA blocks leader.

His presence courtside will be greatly missed. RIP to a legend.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Groovin’: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves

QB+1: Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos electrifies in Cowboys blue miniskirt

Texas abroad: Loreal Sarkisian blinds in bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress

Kiss ‘n podcast: Charissa Thompson recalls Sam Darnold spreading dating rumors

Lucky ace: Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News