Dikembe Mutombo's son pens heartbreaking tribute after father's death
The NBA was rocked with some devastating news on Monday, September 30, with the legue announcing Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away at age 58.
Mutombo, known for his finger-wag celebration, was a legendary figure in the sport.
"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.
After the news became public, Mutombo's son, Ryan, penned a heartbreaking tribute to his father on social media.
Tributes from teams and players around the league poured out honoring Mutombo for the impact he made on the court and off of the court as a philanthropist.
The 7-foot-2 Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of the Kongo and moved to the United States at age 21 to star for the Georgetown Hoyas. Mutombo was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year before entering the 1991 NBA Draft and becoming the No. 4 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets.
Mutombo's dominance in the NBA included four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, six NBA All-Defensive Team honors, and eight NBA All-Star selections. Mutombo led the NBA in rebounds two times and was a three-time NBA blocks leader.
His presence courtside will be greatly missed. RIP to a legend.
