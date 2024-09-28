Charissa Thompson recalls Sam Darnold spreading rumors about dating life
FOX Sports host Charissa Thompson had a bone to pick with NFL quarterback Sam Darnold.
During her "Calm Down" podcast with fellow FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, Thompson recalled a story about Darnold, who is currently starting for the Minnesota Vikings, spreading rumors about her dating life.
Darnold allegedly claimed Thompson "hooked up" with an unnamed man and she was going to call him out.
MORE: 2024 NFL WAG comprehensive list, photos: Taylor Swift, Ciara just the start
“[He] was spreading some rumors about me that I had dated some random – not dated – that I hooked up with this guy,” Thompson said, per the New York Post. “And I was like, ‘I never hooked up with that guy, Sam Darnold, don’t you dare say that.’
“And it got back to me, so we’re setting the record straight.”
Before Thompson was able to get to Darnold, Andrews revealed she joking confronted him on the sidelines before an NFL game.
MORE: NFL WAG All-Star Rachel Bush teases stunning fit in sick Italian villa
“I told him during the pregame one time,” Andrews said. “I said ‘Ohh, Charissa’s got a bone to pick with you.'”
The two laughed throughout their recall of the story, making it clear that it was all a misunderstanding with Darnold.
While Darnold may have had some bad information, Thompson is now dating the co-founder of creative marketing and advertising agency Steven Cundari, who she was set up with by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game