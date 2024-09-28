The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is ready to cheer on boyfriend Paul Skenes as the Pittsburgh Pirates ace takes the mound against the New York Yankees.

Josh Sanchez

May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.
May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne is taking a break from her preparations for the upcoming season to briefly return to the jet-setting life so she can support her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Livvy and Skenes first met after she noticed him on campus and they eventually went on an ice cream date after she spotted him in the dugout during an LSU baseball game.

The two have been together ever since and now she frequents Pirates games whenever Skenes gets the start on the mound.

On Saturday, September 28, Skenes gets his latest start against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, so you know Livvy had to pull up in an A+ fit.

Livvy snapped a selfie of her fit for the game which is all-black with some cut-off denim shorts and her custom boots made from a Skenes jersey that she proudly showed off on social media earlier in the week.

Olivia Dunne, Livvy Dunne, LSU Gymnastics, Pittsburgh Pirate
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics, Pittsburgh Pirates
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Now, that's a flex.

Skenes has had an impressive rookie season, earning an MLB All-Star nod and compiling an 11-3 record with a 1.99 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

Livvy, meanwhile, is preparing for her final season at LSU where the Tigers will look to repeat as national champions.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The Tigers finished off an incredible season earlier this year with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam.

LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.

Now, let's see if they can do it again.

