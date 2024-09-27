Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos electrifies in Cowboys blue miniskirt
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys needed a spark heading into Thursday’s key divisional game against the New York Giants. They definitely got one before kickoff.
Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos made an appearance on the road with their daughter MJ, and traded in her “Baywatch” red swimsuit for a shiny blue sweater and Cowboys blue miniskirt. Also, some shiny silver cowboy boots.
RELATED: Who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos?
Before the game, Prescott, who wasn’t lucky in his cowboy getup, strolled into MetLife Stadium in an electrifying blue suit that matched Ramos.
That’s some serious blue. Any more blue Prescott could be in Blue Man Group in Las Vegas.
Prescott and Ramos welcomed their first child, MJ, together in February 2024. While the couple has largely kept their relationship private since dating in 2023, it’s good to see them posting pictures together at games.
RELATED: Malik Nabers, Trevon Diggs have grills ‘ice off’ in Cowboys, Giants game
The Pro Bowl quarterback recently became the NFL’s highest paid man at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years. The deal is worth a lot more to the Pro Bowl quartback because it meansgenerational wealth for his daughter. He explained his desire to cash in on theI Am Athlete Podcast.
"Being able to see that face when I wake up...just puts it all in perspective," Prescott said. "The money secures that I'm going to be able to leave her generational wealth."
"I’m fortunate as hell to do that and give her ... an alley-oop into her life and whatever she may do."
The blue seemed to be lucky as well, as the Cowboys improved to 2-2 with a 20-15 win over the Giants. Prescott finished the game with 221 yards, two touchdowns and more importantly, zero interceptions. Let’s see what the couple comes out in next and if it’s lucky. Sorry Keith Urban, it appears blue is indeed their color.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game