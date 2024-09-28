Loreal Sarkisian blinds in bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress
While her soon-to-be ex-husband Texas Longhorn coach Steve Sarkisian is in the thick of college football season, Loreal Sarkisian is deep into her fall fashions. Over the past week, Loreal has shared pictures to social media during her time at Paris Fashion Week.
In her most recent Instagram post — shared Saturday, Sept. 28 — Loreal wears a bedazzled Balmain dress, with black, white, and silver sequins. The short minidress fit was complete with sleek black Louboutin heels.
While it seems like Loreal is enjoying partying it up, she also is aware of her limits.
“This dress screams ‘I want to party all night’ but honestly I’m in bed by 10pm,” reads Loreal’s post’s caption.
Same, girl.
But while she’s overseas, she’s still going to find time to slay. Earlier this week, Loreal wore a head-turning solid black dress and glimmering bejeweled heels.
Though Loreal and Steve filed for divorce back in July, Loreal still maintains her title as the “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football.” At the Longhorns season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31, Loreal stunned in a long, flowing black skirt and denim top, which was accessorized with a matching denim handbag.
As Loreal continues to carve her way through the fashion world, she’s on her way to becoming a powerhouse within that realm. She’s even received a coveted co-sign from Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
