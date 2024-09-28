Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
Natalia Bryant is a 21-year-old college student just having fun and enjoying her life.
When she’s not working on her modeling career in a glamorous black dress or a preppy letterman jacket and miniskirt combo, she’s a film major at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Bryant, who is the oldest daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, showed she’s got some dance moves to go along with her radiant smile.
Very smooth. Dad would be proud of her footwork. She rocked some old-school Chucks with the causal jeans and jacket look.
The aspiring model, who signed with IMG Models in 2021, has amassed nearly 3 million followers on Instagram already.
When she is not being glamorous or in school, Natalia is helping mom, Vanessa Bryant with sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5.
Bryant was also a great volleyball player and came close to pursuing the sport in college, but gave up the athlete life for modeling and school. She told Teen Vogue is “currently planning a career as a director of “girlhood and coming-of-age stories," similar to those by Sofia Coppola and Greta “
Whatever Bryant puts her mind to, she most certainly will be successful in the future. The “Mamba Mentality” is in her blood. Maybe Dancing With the Stars could be in that future?
