Dodgers' Freddie Freeman shares incredible update on 3-year-old son's health
Freddie Freeman of the LA Dodgers shared a heartwarming update about his 3-year-old son, Maximus "Max" Freeman.
The 35-year-old first baseman and his wife, Chelsea, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 26 to share a video of their son. In the video, Max, who has Guillain-Barré syndrome, successfully walks towards his 33-year-old mother.
“The best day 🥹!!! #maxstrong #gbs #gbssurvivor,” Chelsea wrote in the caption.
The video was big news after the health challenges the family experienced over the summer of 2024.
On August 1, 2024, the Freemans shared that Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological condition that's especially rare in children. According to an August post from the Freemans, Max was in the pediatric ICU for eight days.
“Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together,” the couple shared on Instagram.
According to Mayo Clinic, "Most people recover completely from Guillain-Barre syndrome, but some serious illnesses can be fatal. While recovery may take up to several years, most people are able to walk again six months after symptoms first began. Some people may have lasting effects, such as weakness, numbness or fatigue."
Freeman had to miss some of the baseball season in order to be with his family. His return to the field was emotional, and he received a standing ovation when he walked onto the field. The father of three tearfully told ESPN said that it “means a lot” to see how his team rallied around him. Freeman explained to the outlet that Max needed to re-learn “how to do pretty much everything."
Based on this video, it seems like Max is making progress, and his parents are overjoyed to see it.
