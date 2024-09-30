Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits were Ole Miss bright spot
There’s been a lot to cheer about for head coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this season. Unfortunately for them, the lone bright spot over the weekend was the coach’s daughters slaying it with their outfits.
The Rebels came into Saturday boasting a 4-0 record and a No. 6 national ranking. With a home game against the Kentucky Wildcats as a double-digit favorite, it seemed like 5-0 would be almost a lock to happen. Then disaster struck for the Rebels and coach Kiffin, and they were shocked, 20-17.
Kiffin’s oldest daughter Landry — who convinced him to stay at Ole Miss before the season — was there in support and rocked this stunning Ole Miss blue look for the game.
Landry, 19, is a sophomore at Ole Miss and loves her time on campus and posting on TikTok. She recently revealed on social media that her dad and mom, Lane’s ex wife Layla Kiffin, were spotted together. Lane has been divorced since 2016 and has three kids with Layla: Landry, Presley, and Knox.
Surprisingly, Presley also made an appearance and posted pictures in a fire Rebels red dress to show her support for dad.
Presley doesn’t even go to Ole Miss — she’s actually a volleyball player at USC. That must be somewhat awkward for the former USC coach Lane.
Lane, 49, is now dating former Rebels cheerleader Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019.
While the daughters have gone viral on social media, son Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class.
Ole Miss will look to bounce back Saturday at the South Carolina Gamecocks. Hopefully for the team’s sake Kiffin’s daughters aren’t the only ones winning the day.
