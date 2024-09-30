Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese makes a major impact and statement everywhere she goes. The former LSU star is a big reason for the growth of women's basketball, and her rivalry with Caitlin Clark has elevated the sport to new levels.
While Reese's rookie campaign ended early after season-ending wrist surgery, she made her impact on the WNBA felt.
On Sunday, Reese returned to Maryland to root on her hometown Baltimore Ravens from the sideline and one member of the team made sure to give her flowers.
Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey spotted Reese on the sideline and made sure he approached her to shake her hand.
While the two met, Humphrey made sure to let Reese know how important she is to the growth of the game.
"I watch women's basketball because of you," Humphrey said.
Reese was in attendance for the game with fellow Baltimore and DMV sports legends including Olympic champions Masai Russell and Quincy Wilson, and Carlton "Bub" Carrington of the NBA's Washington Wizards.
Masai and Quincy are from DMV, while Angel Reese and Bub Carrington hail from Baltimore and attended the same high school, Saint Frances Academy.
While Angel Reese continues to recover from her season-ending wrist surgery, she has been crushing the podcast game with her "Unapologetically Angel" venture.
Reese is expecting to be 100 percent in time for the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league which was co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league will hold games in Miami.
