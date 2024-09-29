Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump of rookie WAG season, Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne's rookie WAG season is in the books.
The LSU gymnastics star looked back on the past year with boyfriend Paul Skenes, who earned an MLB All-Star nod in his first season.
Livvy dropped a series of photos on IG showing her journey alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates ace throughout the season. She captioned the IG photodump, "My little rookie."
Skenes finished his rookie campaign with an 11-3 record and 1.96 ERA. The 6-foot-6 righty had 170 strikeouts on the season with a WHIP of 0.95.
The future is bright for the former LSU star.
Livvy and Skenes first met after she noticed him on campus and they eventually went on an ice cream date after she spotted him in the dugout during an LSU baseball game.
The two have been inseperable since.
Now that Skenes' rookie season is over and Livvy was there every step of the way, maybe we'll see him jet-setting across the country to be a supportive boyfriend and cheering Livvy on during her meets as LSU looks to repeat as national champoions.
After all, if Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens can make it to Paris to cheer on Simone Biles, Skenes can take a quick trip back to Baton Rouge.
