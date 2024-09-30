6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star in Paris
While Cameron Brink’s season ended in June with injury, she’s still crushing her fit game.
The Los Angeles Sparks season is officially over and the forward is taking time to enjoy the offseason while recovering from ACL surgery. In her season finale fit before she took off for the fall, Brink wowed in a strapless minidress and suede boots.
Her latest landing spot was Paris, France, which just so happens to be in Paris Fashion Week until October 1. While there, she posed for a picture with former WNBA player and Australian great Liz Cambage. The height difference is staggering with the 6-foot-3 Brink standing next to the 6-foot-9 Cambage while both are donning all-black dresses.
Cambage, 33, towers over Brink, 22. Imagine trying to grab rebounds over her?
Cambage also showed she’s quite the fashion expert herself. Earlier in he week, she dropped this jaw-dropping fit bomb on us.
Cambage played for the Seattle Storm in 2018 and is still tied with Las Vegas Aces star A,ja Wilson with the single-game record of 53 points. Cambage signed a $1 million contract in 2023 to play for the Chinese team Sichuan.
Meanwhile, Brink also brought her mom to Paris and the two look like they are having a good time.
Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
The Stanford grad hopes her second WNBA season will go smoother. We know her fit game will be just fine.
