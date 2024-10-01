Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is officially off of the market.
On Monday, September 30, Brink took to social media to share some huge news. The WNBA rookie sensation and longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, who was a rower at Stanford, announced their engagement with a series of stunning photos in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
"Yes in every lifetime," Brink wrote, followed by the infinity emoji.
Several of her fellow women's basketball stars chimed in with congratulatory messages in the comments section.
Fellow Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson wrote, "Omgggg Congratulations 🥹😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍." Chicago Sky star Angel Reese added, "STOPPPP😫🥺 congrats bby."
Paige Beckers, Aliyah Boston, Didi Richardson, Izzy Harrison, and Kiki Iriafen were also among those to congratulate Brink and Felter on their announcement.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
"You never think it will happen to you," Brink wrote in a post to Instagram after her injury. "And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life -- I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it.
"It's not goodbye basketball it's just a see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
The future is bright for Brink in LA.
