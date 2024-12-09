Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko make rare public appearance at Lakers game with no LeBron
The biggest star of LA was at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday and his name wasn’t LeBron James.
Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka, who have been off the grid in the public eye since the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series and his epic MVP announcement with dog Decoy, made a rare public appearance together Sunday night for the Lakers vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
Since announcing their marriage in February there has been a lot of mystery surrounding Ohtani and Tanaka’s relationship, but Tanaka was more public during the World Series and afterwards when she posed with fans without Ohtani. She also sat with Ohtani when it was announced he’d won his third unanimous MLB MVP award, but she was unfortunately dissed by MLB on the night.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani adorably plays hoops with ex-pro wife Mamiko Tanaka
Tanaka obviously loves basketball having played pro ball in Japan where she was an absolute baller. Ohtani brought her to watch an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA in a game the Lakers could’ve used her because of all nights LeBron unfortunately sat for the first time all season. Cameras caught the adorable couple together having a great time regardless.
RELATED: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game
Tanaka played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League from 2019 to 2023, where she averaged 24 minutes, 7.8 points, and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2022–23.
Both Ohtani and Mamiko were gifted custom Lakers jerseys. Too bad Decoy couldn’t make it out as well.
At least they got to see Bronny James in uniform, right?
It’s great to see Ohtani and Tanaka getting out and enjoying LA as they certainly are beloved by fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game