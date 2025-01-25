Ohtani’s dog Decoy was secret weapon landing Roki Sasaki for Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy is more famous than most MLB All-Stars.
Ever since his name was revealed at Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers introductory press conference, Decoy has become idolized nearly as much as his owner. Even Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka is often times the plus-one of their trio, soon to be foursome with a new baby, including awkwardly at the Dodgers World Series parade.
The Dutch Kooikerhondje breed, whose Japanese name is Dekopin, had his own bobblehead night at Dodgers Stadium with Ohtani, and that turned into pandamonium. To top that, Decoy also threw out the first pitch later in the season.
Add secret weapon for free agent recruiting to Decoy's resume. The Dodgers always seemed like the frontrunners to land Ohtani's countryman Roki Sasaki, but to make sure it was going to be a done deal, Ohtani, 30, brought in his personal ringer.
Buried in ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan's behind-the-scenes feature on how LA landed Sasaki was this amazing anecdote.
"The successful meetings put that much more pressure on the Dodgers, who hosted Sasaki Jan. 14 at minority owner Peter Guber's Bel Air home and summoned an array of players, all locked up to long-term deals: superstars Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, catcher Will Smith, and super-utility man Tommy Edman. Ohtani, knowing Sasaki loves dogs, brought his Dutch kooikerhondje, Decoy, to the presentation."
Decoy was in the same presentation as all of the Dodgers' biggest stars!
Sasaki, 23, was hotly pursued by every big-time club across Major League Baseball. But he was always for the Dodgers to lose, especially since he was teammates with Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto back in Japan. The three of them had an intimate dinner early in the recruiting process as well.
Decoy was the closer.
