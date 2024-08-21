Dolphins' Mike McDaniels goes full Miami Vice with new press conference look
Mike McDaniels is an entertaining character. The Miami Dolphins head coach often flexes his dry sense of humor and sarcasm during press conferences, but ahead of the team's preseason finel fans noticed something else.
McDaniels appeared in front of the media to provide an update on star wide receiver Tyreek Hill's hand injury, and he's slowly transforming into his environment as he enters his third year.
Pulling up to the podium in his aviators, gold watch, and pink drink, Miami Vice Mike had the internet on fire, with plenty of X users cracking jokes.
Is he getting ready for a film role?
Others joked Mike McDaniel was transforming into a cocaine kingpin.
Whatever look he was going for, Mike McDaniel has undoubtedly brought the swagger back to the Miami Dolphins.
Last season, the Dolphins finished second in the AFC East with an 11-6 record. The team had one All-Pro, Tyreek Hill, and six Pro Bowlers, including Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Ramsey.
The team kicks off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Breakin’: Ranking Livvy Dunne’s Top 5 most stunning summer fits (PHOTOS)
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
Head bangin’: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, ‘plays’ guitar (VIDEO)
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos