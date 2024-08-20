The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ranking Livvy Dunne's Top 5 most stunning summer fits (PHOTOS)

The LSU gymnast and social media sensation had an epic, jet-setting college break for the ages. These were the five looks that matched the sizzling heat.

Matthew Graham

Jul 11, 2024: Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Jul 11, 2024: Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Livvy Dunne’s most awesome, fabulous summer break is unfortunately coming to an end.

Highlights included taking a private jet to the MLB All-Star Game with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace Paul Skenes, attending Michael Rubin’s ultra-exclusive Fourth of July White Party at his Hamptons estate, hanging out in the City of Light for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, supporting her man in Pittsburgh and on the road in cities like Los Angeles, and soaking in the sun on the beaches of Los Cabos and Malibu.

The social media superstar had many incredible looks throughout the summer, but before returning to campus for her final year of LSU Tigers gymnastics, and NIL supremacy, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI is ranking her five most stunning fits.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts retro Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner (PHOTO)

Don’t worry, the creepy mustache and the Paul Skenes Pirates costume did not make the cut.

Honorable mention: MLB All-Star glittery gown with arm candy boyfriend Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne
Jul 16, 2024: Livvy Dunne walks the red carpet during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mention:  Dressed-down in simple black for Bucs game

Livvy Dunne
Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne on the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

5. Beach cowboy in Los Cabos, Mexico

4. Gold-medal goddess at the ESPY Awards

Livvy Dunne
Jul 11, 2024: Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

3. White Party sleeveless minidress mastery

2. See-through strapless black dress stunner

Technically we cheated with this one since it was the week before Memorial Day, but who cares! This look is absolutely flawless.

1. “Hang it in Louvre” black-and-white pattern miniskirt and long-sleeve crop top

The custom-designed ensemble from NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk perfectly matched the style and sophistication of the burgeoning brand megastar. It was hard to rank anything above the last look, but this was a perfect 10.

Now it’s back to school, but these summer memories will last a lifetime for Dunne.

