Ranking Livvy Dunne's Top 5 most stunning summer fits (PHOTOS)

Livvy Dunne’s most awesome, fabulous summer break is unfortunately coming to an end.
Highlights included taking a private jet to the MLB All-Star Game with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace Paul Skenes, attending Michael Rubin’s ultra-exclusive Fourth of July White Party at his Hamptons estate, hanging out in the City of Light for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, supporting her man in Pittsburgh and on the road in cities like Los Angeles, and soaking in the sun on the beaches of Los Cabos and Malibu.
The social media superstar had many incredible looks throughout the summer, but before returning to campus for her final year of LSU Tigers gymnastics, and NIL supremacy, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI is ranking her five most stunning fits.
Don’t worry, the creepy mustache and the Paul Skenes Pirates costume did not make the cut.
Honorable mention: MLB All-Star glittery gown with arm candy boyfriend Paul Skenes
Honorable mention: Dressed-down in simple black for Bucs game
5. Beach cowboy in Los Cabos, Mexico
4. Gold-medal goddess at the ESPY Awards
3. White Party sleeveless minidress mastery
2. See-through strapless black dress stunner
Technically we cheated with this one since it was the week before Memorial Day, but who cares! This look is absolutely flawless.
1. “Hang it in Louvre” black-and-white pattern miniskirt and long-sleeve crop top
The custom-designed ensemble from NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk perfectly matched the style and sophistication of the burgeoning brand megastar. It was hard to rank anything above the last look, but this was a perfect 10.
Now it’s back to school, but these summer memories will last a lifetime for Dunne.
