Ed Kelce has a 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis Kelce's name

Travis Kelce’s dad had a strong reaction to the rapper name-dropping the Chiefs tight end on his new track.

Michelle McGahan

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's (87) father Ed watches warm ups against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Ed Kelce had a strong response to Kanye West referencing son Travis Kelce in his latest song.

West, who has been feuding with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for years, appeared to reference both the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on “Lifestyle.”

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Lil Wayne raps on West’s new song, which also features Ty Dolla $ign. it appears on West’s new album, Vultures 2.

On Thursday, August 8, Ed took to his alleged Facebook profile to share the Daily Mail’s article about West’s new song — and how it calls out Travis and Swift.

“Mental illness on full display,” the elder Kelce wrote. (West has previously opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.)

Neither Swift nor Travis have commented on West’s new song.

