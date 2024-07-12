Eminem, 2 Chainz's odd Luka Donic, Kyrie Irving tribute: an analysis
Eminem is a Detroit guy. Always was. Always will be. He was born in the Motor City. He was raised in the Motor City. And he loves the Detroit Pistons (and any other hometown team).
Which begs the question, Why would the hip-hop legend devote an entire track to bigging up the Dallas Mavericks?
On a bonus cut from his controversial new outing "The Death of Slim Shady," the former Marshall Mathers saluted Mavs studs Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić on a cut called, logically enough, "Kyrie & Luka."
Throughout the DJ Premier-produced banger, Em passes the mic to guest lyricist 2 Chainz (and vice versa) in a manner that might be construed as Mav-esque.
Interestingly, while Kyrie gets a shout-out in the chorus, Luka is absent from the lyrics, making this more of a spiritual tribute. (Ironically, the track features a clever nod to an oft-injured New York Knicks big: “While things are goin’ left like Julius Randle / I got this s*** lit, no need for a candle.”)
All of this has us wondering, will we be seeing Mr. Mathers rocking Mavs gear anytime soon? Considering he’s the kind of guy who gives love to his team even when they’re 0-16, probably not.
Then again, the Luka/Kyrie Mavs are way better than today’s Detroit Pistons, so anything’s possible.
