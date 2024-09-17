Epic Chiefs surprise brings little Travis Kelce super-fan to tears
A Kansas City mom knew that surprising her young son with tickets to the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium would "blow his mind" — but she wasn’t quite prepared for him to shed so many tears of joy!
The heartwarming moment was captured on video, which Hoda Kotb shared during the Tuesday, September 17 episode of Today, during her “Morning Boost” segment — where the co-host shares “good news and heartwarming stories that start your day right.”
The little boy, who was celebrating his 7th birthday, was already delighted to pull a Travis Kelce jersey out of a red gift bag, but his jaw dropped with shock when he heard his dad say, “We’re going to the Chiefs game today.”
“Oh my god!” he yelped, burying his face in his hands, and then running to hug his dad. “Love you,” he whispered to his parents with tears in his eyes. When his mom zoomed in on her son, revealing an adorable gap-toothed smile, she asked why he was crying. “I’m just so happy!” he replied.
Anchors Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager were delighted by the adorable display, noticing that he was “overcome with emotion.” You can watch the video at this link.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup