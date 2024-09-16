The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne likes Sydney Sweeney's rare fiance, friends theme park hang

The social media stars are Instagram friends as the movie star shares a hilarious weekend adventure with a rare glimpse of hanging with fiance Jonathan Davino.

Matthew Graham

Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are seen in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are seen in New York City. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Livvy Dunne has 5.3 million Instagram followers. Sydney Sweeney has almost four times that with 22.1 million. (To be fair, Dunne has 8.1 million TikTok followers where Sweeney doesn’t have much of a presence.)

Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino with friends at Universal Studios Hollywood / Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

The pair of social media sensations are also Instagram friends, and the very rich LSU gymnast liked a dorky, charming IG carousel post from the up-and-coming movie A-lister with a rare glimpse into Sweeney’s personal life with fiance Jonathan Davino. The “Euphoria” star rarely talks about Davino publicly, let alone shares photos of the two of them together.

Sweeney, who just celebrated her 27th birthday on Sept. 12, went full tourist to Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights with a big friend crew, although it looks like Sweeney had the most fun dressing up as Minions, which leads the carousel post with Davino, 41, and five of their other friends, and “licking” her friend’s inappropriate “Happy Halloween” shirt.

The Hollywood starlet captioned the post, “came for @horrornights stayed for the minions.”

Dunne, for her part, is back on campus after a private jet-setting weekend to New York City with fellow LSU stars Flau’jae Johnson and Trace Young to promote their new docuseries, “The Money Game.”

Now if only Sweeney and Dunne would do an Instagram carousel post together. Then social media channels would surely melt.

Matthew Graham

