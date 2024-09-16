Livvy Dunne likes Sydney Sweeney's rare fiance, friends theme park hang
Livvy Dunne has 5.3 million Instagram followers. Sydney Sweeney has almost four times that with 22.1 million. (To be fair, Dunne has 8.1 million TikTok followers where Sweeney doesn’t have much of a presence.)
The pair of social media sensations are also Instagram friends, and the very rich LSU gymnast liked a dorky, charming IG carousel post from the up-and-coming movie A-lister with a rare glimpse into Sweeney’s personal life with fiance Jonathan Davino. The “Euphoria” star rarely talks about Davino publicly, let alone shares photos of the two of them together.
RELATED: Sydney Sweeney’s secret sports passion is scary intimidating
Sweeney, who just celebrated her 27th birthday on Sept. 12, went full tourist to Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights with a big friend crew, although it looks like Sweeney had the most fun dressing up as Minions, which leads the carousel post with Davino, 41, and five of their other friends, and “licking” her friend’s inappropriate “Happy Halloween” shirt.
The Hollywood starlet captioned the post, “came for @horrornights stayed for the minions.”
Dunne, for her part, is back on campus after a private jet-setting weekend to New York City with fellow LSU stars Flau’jae Johnson and Trace Young to promote their new docuseries, “The Money Game.”
RELATED: Dunne posts self-deprecating red-faced, no makeup video after LSU training
Now if only Sweeney and Dunne would do an Instagram carousel post together. Then social media channels would surely melt.
