Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig

The Indiana Fever rookie phenom is stoked for her boyfriend’s new job with the Butler Bulldogs men’s basketball team.

Matthew Graham

Sep 15, 2024: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to a call from the referee.
Sep 15, 2024: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to a call from the referee. / Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
It’s official. Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend has a new job as an assistant coach with the Butler Bulldogs men’s basketball team.

The news first broke a couple of days ago that Connor McCaffery, also known as the Indiana Fever rookie sensation’s plus one, was leaving his gig with the Indiana Pacers to accept a new position as an assistant coach with Butler.

The 22-year-old WNBA first-year player giddily responded on her Instagram Stories, reposting the news with the caption, “yay!! so happy for you” with a silver heart emoji. Maybe an inappropriate Clark hug was in order?

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery
Caitlin Clark reacts to Connor McCaffery's new gig / Caitlin Clark/Instagram Stories

The couple began dating in April 2023 while both playing for their perspective Iowa Hawkeyes basketball teams, and they generally like to keep their relationship to themselves, only with Clark occasionally posting to social media about each other for big occasions like birthdays, or going on a Mexican vacation getaway during the WNBA Olympic break.

The 26-year-old McCaffery looks like he’s trying to follow his father’s footsteps, given he played for his pops Fran McCaffery at Iowa. So basketball definitely is at the core of the Clark and McCaffery relationship.

Clark is wrapping up her now-guaranteed WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign as the Fever are probably locked into their No. 6 seed heading into the WNBA playoffs.

For the Clark and McCaffery relationship, it’s been a fantastic month on the basketball front.

