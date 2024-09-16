Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
The Seattle Storm have been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season when it comes to fashion.
On Friday the 13th, it was Skylar Diggins-Smith rocking the spookiest fit of the season. Nika Muhl is constantly bringing her A-game when she walks into an arena, like this faded-denim miniskirt look.
On Sunday night, it was Storm forward Gabby Williams’ turn to star during the pregame.
Williams had the look going with the midriff and boots. “Look good, feel good”, the Storm wrote on X (formerly Twitter). And boy, was Williams sure feeling it on Sunday night. The 28-year-old American-French sensation finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, helping to lead the Storm to a 90-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
During the Olympics playing for France, Williams averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 steals in six games for France. For the Storm she’s averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
With two games left in the regular season, Williams and the 24-14 Storm appear to be gearing up on and off the court for the playoffs.
