Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup
UFC 306 branded “Noche” at the Sphere in Las Vegas had some of the most stunning visual effects you’ll ever see. The most shocking visual of the night, however, may have been Irene Aldana’s cut.
(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW)
The Mexican bantamweight fighter looked like this before her fight against Norma Dumont of Brazil.
RELATED: Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili’s over-the-top fits at UFC 306
This is how she looked the next day after receiving an undisclosed amount of stitches as a result of a viscous accidental headbutt.
At least she has a sense of humor about the whole thing. Putting on the makeup as a joke with a wound like that is pure comedy. Aldana is also one tough girl — she kept fighting with the wound for over a full round after suffering the gash toward the end of the second round. In the third, she absorbed punches to the head and kept going. It’s amazing there wasn’t a doctor’s stoppage.
Unfortunately, after going through all that, Aldana ended up losing to Dumont via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Aldana is now 15-8 in MMA, 8-6 in the UFC.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
The fact she even kept fighting is true warrior spirit.
Yea, that will leave a mark on the 36-year-old fighter. And by the looks of it, she’ll wear the battle scar proudly. Here’s to a speedy recovery and better luck in her next fight.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Ahh: Megan Thee Stallion shares gift with ‘twin’ Angel Reese amid recovery
Speaking of: Angel Reese goes makeup-free in selfie donning hilarious Iverson shirt
Fight-night fire: UFC ring girls trade in bikinis for stunning ‘Noche’ fits
Rinse, repeat: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
Birthday besties: Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull bday moment