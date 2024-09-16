Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens gets NFL's Best Dressed endorsement from Olympian (PHOTO)
In the marriage of Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles, the latter may be the Olympian — a seven-time gold medalist, to be exact — but she has awarded her husband a gold medal in fashion.
Ahead of Sunday night’s Chicago Bears game, where they suffered a 13-19 defeat against the Houston Texans, the Bears’ safety arrived to NRG Stadium in Houston, in a simple, yet stylish fit.
Owens wore a sleeveless black hoodie, pants with a stylish pattern on them, black kicks, and fashionable, obscured shades. He appeared to be listening to music using white over-the-ear Bose headphones. Though the fit was pretty toned back, Owens’ confidence shined through, and the ensemble became an instant favorite of Biles, who shared support for her husband in the comments.
“I fear my husband ate everybody up,” Biles said.
While Biles is probably biased here, both Owens and Biles have been adament about being each other’s biggest cheerleaders — despite some polarizing comments Owens made back in 2023, in which he described the early stages of their relationships, and claimed he didn’t know who she was at the time.
But now, Owens surely recognizes what a big deal Biles is. In an interview on the he "INTERCEPTED with Kevin Byard" podcast, Owens said he felt Biles was the star of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
"Competition is universal so everybody understands the stakes are high," Owens said "...Most of the people [were] there to see my wife. It'd be crazy moments like that to where I just sit back and like, 'Man, look where God had put me.'"
The Bears will take on the Indiana Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST, and fans can look forward to even more next-level pre-game fits.
