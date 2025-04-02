Epic LSU gymnastics team photo exposes ancient-looking Tigers private plane
The LSU gymnastics team jetted off from Louisiana to Pennsylvania where they’ll compete in the NCAA Regionals Second Round at Penn State University. The plane for the defending national champion Lady Tigers was a sight to behold, however.
LSU defended its SEC crown over a week ago, while Haleigh Bryant won the all-around SEC individual title. The girls had an epic celebration including Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan playing confetti baseball, and some intimate behind-the-scenes photos Dunne also shared on social media.
We’ve seen the 22-year-old viral social media star Dunne and LSU posting photo having fun on the plane before like her sandwiched between two teammates, but didn’t realize what kind of actual plane the team was on heading from Baton Rouge.
After showing off a team photo in front of the plane before heading to Penn State University with everyone ready to go (or nap), now we know and it’s quite shocking to see.
LSU is trusting that ancient-looking plane like something out of an Indiana Jones film. The fans had questions, too.
One even equated it to the janky Cleveland Indians plane from the movie Major League.
They are national champions and therefore they should be at least flying in something safer looking, right?
Maybe they can ask Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes to spring for a better private jet next time.