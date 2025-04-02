The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Epic LSU gymnastics team photo exposes ancient-looking Tigers private plane

Fans were shocked to learn how the defending national champions traveled to the NCAA Regionals in Pennsylvania.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne celebrates with teammates during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. LSU won the event to claim the SEC crown.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne celebrates with teammates during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. LSU won the event to claim the SEC crown. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The LSU gymnastics team jetted off from Louisiana to Pennsylvania where they’ll compete in the NCAA Regionals Second Round at Penn State University. The plane for the defending national champion Lady Tigers was a sight to behold, however.

LSU defended its SEC crown over a week ago, while Haleigh Bryant won the all-around SEC individual title. The girls had an epic celebration including Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan playing confetti baseball, and some intimate behind-the-scenes photos Dunne also shared on social media.

We’ve seen the 22-year-old viral social media star Dunne and LSU posting photo having fun on the plane before like her sandwiched between two teammates, but didn’t realize what kind of actual plane the team was on heading from Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne swoons over LSU teammate Kaliya Lincoln's new Aurora Bliss leo

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne on the plane when the team went to Auburn, Alabama. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

After showing off a team photo in front of the plane before heading to Penn State University with everyone ready to go (or nap), now we know and it’s quite shocking to see.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne pulls off perfect April Fool’s prank on boyfriend Paul Skenes

LSU is trusting that ancient-looking plane like something out of an Indiana Jones film. The fans had questions, too.

One even equated it to the janky Cleveland Indians plane from the movie Major League.

They are national champions and therefore they should be at least flying in something safer looking, right?

Maybe they can ask Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes to spring for a better private jet next time.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News