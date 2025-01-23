Livvy Dunne sandwiched between LSU teammates in airplane lap selfie
Livvy Dunne is enjoying her fifth and final season with LSU Gymnastics. She took to Instagram to share one of the special moments with her teammates on their current road trip that made for an epic photo.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast is having quite the season for the defending champion Lady Tigers having crushed three meets in a row, including last week’s crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida.
She’s also having fun with her teammates along the way like them literally crushing her in an epic Christmas photo, and her adorable trio hug with her senior besties, and most recently sharing an ice bath with another.
For her latest squad moment, Dunne is on the lap of Alyona Shchennikova while sandwiched between Alexis Jeffrey while all three girls rocked the shades for an amazing photo.
Dunne and her fellow Lady Tigers left the rare Louisiana snow to head to Arkansas to take on the No. 14 Razorbacks on Friday in the team’s first road test in the SEC.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Dunne flexing on the team plane, either, where she did the same for the big quad event two weeks ago in Oklahoma City.
Dunne is clearly enjoying moments likes these in her final season at LSU.
