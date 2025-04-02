Livvy Dunne pulls off perfect April Fool’s prank on boyfriend Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne had some fun with boyfriend Paul Skenes on April Fool’s Day, and he admitted she got him good.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast has been busy lately rehabbing her knee as she’s been out of competition for the defending national champion LSU Lady Tigers for several weeks, but still traveled and celebrated with the squad in epic fashion after they defending their SEC crown. She also posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit again with some stunning picture, and found time to head to Miami for Skenes’ season opener for the Pittsburgh Pirates where she rocked a sunburn and fire fit, and then took a romantic boat ride together.
The couple that has been together since 2023 also just did a huge article for GQ:
Dunne loves to be a jokester and prank her boyfriend whether or not it’s April Fool’s Day, but she got him good on the day of pranks. She posted “getting ready to move and getting rid of some stuff if yall want.” She then posted a bunch of Skenes’ personal items for ridiculous cheap prices like his custom mit for $50.
And his size 15 Jordans for $15.
The other items included an All-Star Game shirt for $10, a fire pit for $50, a vinyl of the Red album from Taylor Swift for $20, and his XXL Air Force camoflauge bomber jacket for $20.
Dunne also shared their text exchange and his reaction not realizing it was an April Fool’s prank.
Here’s the full video:
Good one, Livvy. Don’t worry, they are still very much in love and together after that.