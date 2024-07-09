Livvy Dunne, Flau'jae Johnson among 2024 ESPYS presenters, attendees
The 2024 ESPYS will take place on Thursday, July 11, at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
The star-studded event will feature some of the brightest stars in the sports world, and celebrities as they hit the red carpet to celebrate excellence from the past year.
Ahead of this year's ceremony, which tennis legend Serena Williams will host, ESPN announced the list of presenters who will take the stage throughout the night to hand out the awards.
This year's list of presenters includes college basketball stars Paige Bueckers of UConn and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, NFL Hall of Famer Drew Breese, Olympic gold medalists Lindsey Vonn and Allyson Felix, WNBA legend Candace Parker, and many more.
2024 ESPYS Presenters
- Quinta Brunson (Emmy-Award Winning Actress, Abbott Elementary)
- Nikki Glaser (Stand-Up Comedian & Actress)
- Rob Lowe (Actor & Host, The Floor, Brats)
- Paige Bueckers (NCAA Women’s Basketball Player, University of Connecticut)
- Drew Brees (Super Bowl Champion & NFL Hall of Famer)
- Draymond Green (Four-Time NBA Champion, Golden State Warriors)
- Bryce Young (Quarterback, Carolina Panthers)
- Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Ski Racing)
- Mark Ingram II (Three-Time Pro Bowl Champion, On-Air Sports Personality)
- Flau’jae Johnson (Rapper & NCAA College Basketball Player, Louisiana State University)
- Colman Domingo (Actor, Euphoria)
- GloRilla (Award-Winning Rapper)
- Daisy Ridley (Award-Winning Actress, Star Wars series)
- Allyson Felix (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field)
- Damar Hamlin (Safety, Buffalo Bills)
- Candace Parker (Retired WNBA Player, NBA Analyst)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Actor, Atlanta)
- Ryan Blaney (NASCAR driver, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion)
A list of confirmed attendees, including Livvy Dunne and the national championship LSU gymnastics team, was also confirmed.
2024 ESPYs Attendees
- Allen Iverson (11-Time NBA All-Star)
- Nick Saban (Seven-Time College Football National Champion, Alabama Crimson Tide)
- Venus Williams (Olympic Gold Medalist, Tennis)
- Andy Reid (Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs)
- Jayden Daniels (2024 Heisman Trophy Winner, Louisiana State University)
- Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding)
- Livvy Dunne (NCAA Gymnast, Louisiana State University)
- J.J. McCarthy (Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings)
- Isiah Pacheco (2x Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs)
- Sugar Ray Leonard (Former Professional Boxer)
- Cooper Flagg (NCAA Men’s Basketball Player, Duke University)
- Lisa Leslie (Retired WNBA Player)
- Nyjah Huston (Skateboarder)
- Jaylen Brown (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics)
- Derrick White (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics)
- CJ McCollum (NBA Player, New Orleans Pelicans)
- John Owen Lowe (Actor, Unstable)
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Professional Dancer, Dancing With The Stars)
- Toni Breidinger (Motorsports Racing Driver)
- Samm Levine (Actor, Freaks and Geeks)
- Angel McCoughtry (Former WNBA Player)
- Jacques Slade (Musician, YouTuber)
- Arielle Chambers (ESPN Personality)
- Danny Seraphine (Drummer)
- University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team
- Louisiana State University Gymnastics Team
- University of Oklahoma Softball Team
The ESPYS will air live on July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
It was previously announced that former NFL safety Steve Gleason will be given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will be awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.
