The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Everything to ‘Noe’ about influencer and running expert Reneé Noe

Get to know rising influencer and model as she makes her debut at NYFW.

Jane LaCroix

Reneé Noe posed in front of a rack of weights, dumbells and handbags, playing into the theme of the intersection of sports and fashion.
Reneé Noe posed in front of a rack of weights, dumbells and handbags, playing into the theme of the intersection of sports and fashion. / Reneé Noe

Reneé Noe, a dynamic influencer and Wilhelmina model, is making her mark in both the fitness world and the fashion scene. 

Based in Orange County, California, Noe's journey began with her passion for running, which led her to create the "Noe Bad Vibes" club. 

Reneeé Noe at NYFW
Reneeé Noe opted for natural and glowy glam while getting ready for the evening. / Reneeé Noe
Reneé Noe at NYFW
En route! The runner and model slicked her hair back in a tight bun as she headed over to the event. / Reneé Noe

This girls-only running group has rapidly gained recognition across the country, bringing women together to share their love for fitness and support each other in a positive, empowering environment. The group currently boasts over 100k followers on Instagram.

Reneé Noe at NYFW
Matching her hot pink Longchamp bag with a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble, Reneé Noe was all smiles ahead of the festivities. / Reneé Noe

Noe is dedicated to fostering a strong, supportive community through her running events, and has a genuine approach and commitment to self-love and body positivity – both of which have resonated deeply with her followers.

Reneé Noe at NYFW
The Noe Bad Vibes run club founder gave a soft smile to the camera while showing off her outfit. / Reneé Noe

Recently, the athlete has taken her influence from the track to the runway, making her first appearance at New York Fashion Week. Noe continued to impress at the event, showing off her fashion-forward style.

As Noe's career evolves, she inspires many with her message of empowerment and self-acceptance

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)

Red-alert: Olympic star Rebeca Andrade’s oversized tassel coat goes viral at NFL game

Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)

Fever fit: Caitlin Clark shows off Prada miniskirt, letterman jacket pregame fit (PHOTOS)

Secret weapon: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns pregame fit

Published
Jane LaCroix

JANE LACROIX

Jane is an entertainment writer and social media manager based in the U.S. specializing in viral trends and celebrity news. She has contributed to notable platforms like PEOPLE, Ranker, and HollywoodLife. Jane started contributing to Sports Illustrated: The Athlete Lifestyle in 2024.

Home/News