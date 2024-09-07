Olympics star Rebeca Andrade's tassled-red oversized coat goes viral during Eagles-Packers game
Rebeca Andrade did the unthinkable in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris: She defeated USA’s Simone Biles for gold in floor exercise.
Now, after winning four overall medals this summer (one gold, two silvers, and a bronze), the most decorated gymnast in Brazilian history was honored at the first NFL game ever in her home country. The game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles was in Corinthians Arena in São Paulo — the hometown of the 25-year-old star.
Andrade didn’t just show up either, she showed out in an eye-popping red coat that brought all the flair of Andrade.
What an honor. Andrade was so hyped for kickoff in this video:
She could be seen proudly wearing her medals during Brazil’s national anthem.
The fans all agreed Andrade looked stunning.
It was quite the week for gymnasts at sporting events. Biles was spotted at the U.S. Open, while Jordan Chiles threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game. Andrade, however, takes the cake with her outfit and the atmosphere for an NFL game in Brazil.
