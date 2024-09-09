The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark shows off Prada miniskirt, letterman jacket WNBA pregame fit (PHOTOS)

The Indiana Fever rookie sensation always looks most comfortable when she’s wearing Prada, and that was the case today in a casual but sophisticated fit.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 8, 2024: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives before the game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.
Sept. 8, 2024: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives before the game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Much like her game on the court, Caitlin Clark is finding her fashion groove.

It’s generally a casual but sophisticated style that fits the personality of the Indiana Fever rookie phenom, and that trend continued with her head-to-toe Prada miniskirt and letterman coat ensemble with black socks and low-cut black boots. Most fans loved the look, although one joked that the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar’s jacket’s colors were dangerously close to the Hawkeyes’ rivals Purdue Boilermakers.

On the court, Clark has been unstoppable, and that was on full display again today in the Fever’s 104-100 overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream with an unreal 3-pointer.

Caitlin Clark
Sept. 8, 2024: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives before the game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ever since the 22 year old was drafted No. 1 overall, Prada has been her go-to designer. Obviously, not every fit costs $17,000 like her famous draft-night one, and the WNBA superstar might be getting all of these clothes for free. It’s one of the perks of being famous.

Clark showcased a similar Nirvana-esque Prada look recently, and when she’s not wearing a sick pair of Nikes, she’s usually choosing the low-cut black boots.

The Fever seemed like they’re locked into the No. 6 seed heading into the WNBA playoffs, and fans will almost certainly see Caitlin Clark in more Prada outfits along the way.

Published
