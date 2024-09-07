Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns fit pregame
It’s hard to make a fashion statement as a college football head coach. The Texas Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian changed all that this morning.
Sarkisian strolled into The Big House against the Michigan Wolverines with a baller cashmere burnt orange Longhorns blazer with matching tie and all-black ensemble that put social media on notice. When Kirk Herbstreit did a walk-and-talk interview with the Texas head coach on ESPN’s “College Gameday,” he and the entire gang were thoroughly impressed as well.
Host Rece Davis called it a “flex,” and when ESPN’s top analyst asked if Sark had a stylist, since he was getting a reputation of his stellar looks, he laughed and said yes, his fashion-stunner wife Loreal.
“You know I got one at home,” said Sarkisian. “She does a great job coordinating it, so I’m pretty fortunate.”
During the telecast, FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson also had high marks when talking to his booth partner Joe Klatt: “Did you see Steve Sarkisian walk into the stadium this morning? It was clean. His wife Loreal put him together.”
If the No. 3 Longhorns are able to pull off a victory against a top ten opponent like the Wolverines on the road at such a classic college football cathedral, Sarkisian and his wife Loreal will hopefully let the fashion good times continue.
College football is better with stylish WAGs like Loreal Sarkisian.
