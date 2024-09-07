The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns fit pregame

The Texas Longhorns head coach had a baller pregame look before the big showdown vs. the Michigan Wolverines. Now we know why he looked so good.

Matthew Graham

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian / Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

It’s hard to make a fashion statement as a college football head coach. The Texas Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian changed all that this morning.

Sarkisian strolled into The Big House against the Michigan Wolverines with a baller cashmere burnt orange Longhorns blazer with matching tie and all-black ensemble that put social media on notice. When Kirk Herbstreit did a walk-and-talk interview with the Texas head coach on ESPN’s “College Gameday,” he and the entire gang were thoroughly impressed as well. 

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener 

Host Rece Davis called it a “flex,” and when ESPN’s top analyst asked if Sark had a stylist, since he was getting a reputation of his stellar looks, he laughed and said yes, his fashion-stunner wife Loreal.

“You know I got one at home,” said Sarkisian. “She does a great job coordinating it, so I’m pretty fortunate.”

During the telecast, FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson also had high marks when talking to his booth partner Joe Klatt: “Did you see Steve Sarkisian walk into the stadium this morning? It was clean. His wife Loreal put him together.”

Loreal Sarkisian
Sep 10, 2022: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up the sign of the horns in the endzone before the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. / Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

RELATED: Danica Patrick shows off skimpy outfits, potential new bf (PHOTOS)

If the No. 3 Longhorns are able to pull off a victory against a top ten opponent like the Wolverines on the road at such a classic college football cathedral, Sarkisian and his wife Loreal will hopefully let the fashion good times continue.

College football is better with stylish WAGs like Loreal Sarkisian.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed

Speaking of: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night

Unfortunately: Travis Kelce’s fashion disaster next to Taylor Swift’s stunning look

Ahhh: Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s emotional gold

Game, set, match: WAG Morgan Riddle slays in ‘Clueless’ look for Fritz’s big win

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships