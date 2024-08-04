IShowSpeed's insane day: jumps over Lamborghini, irks NFL's Tyreek Hill (VIDEOS)
It’s hard to take headlines away from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, but leave it to IShowSpeed to pull it off.
Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, live-streamed jumping over a Lamborghini and McLaren back-to-back after users questioned the authenticity of him jumping over his one-of-a-kind Cristiano Ronaldo-painted Lamborghini last week.
There are still some questioning the authenticity of the live-stream version, but assuming it’s not some AI-generated deep fake, it seems legitimate, especially from this angle.
This is of course coming off the heels of his social media battle with the NFL’s fastest man, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who Speed has challenged to a race.
So in the same day, Watkins Jr. showed up to challenge Hill to a race, and then pulled off an unreal Evil Knievel stunt.
RELATED: Tiny Simone Biles next to Shaq, LeBron James, going viral again (PHOTOS)
Speed has built up his enormous social media and YouTube following (27.6 million on YouTube, 22.5 million on Instagram, and 28.7 million on TikTok) by being an agitator as well as a gamer and streaming influencer. Now he’s upping the ante with these kinds of stunts.
Oh, and Speed met his Lambo-inspired hero, global icon and famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, last year.
IShowSpeed is laughing all the way to the bank, and as this one caption aptly puts it, after the American men’s showing in the Paris Olympics, Team USA could definitely use his energy.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win
Uh oh: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens facing backlash at the Olympics
International Livvy: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ drops luring Instagram post