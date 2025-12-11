Ex-ESPN star gets emotional for fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's tragic turn

The Sherrone Moore situation continues to evolve after his firing from the Michigan Wolverines and his arrest. On Thursday, a former ESPN star says he can relate to what Moore is going through.

The school announced on Wednesday that Moore was “terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore is still in custody in Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan and it was reported he is being arraigned on Friday on possible assault charges.

RELATED: Sherrone Moore's wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affairs

Sherrone Moore is "expected to appear in court for arraignment" on Friday, per the Pittsfield Township Police Department. https://t.co/F5RjhdlQCy — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2025

NFL Hall of Famer and former ESPN star Shannon Sharpe says he can relate to what Moore is going through as he was taken off air and parted ways with the network following is own sexual scandal. He settled a $50 million lawsuit alleging sexual assault back in July. On his “Night Cap” podcast, Sharpe opened up about Moore’s situation.

Shannon Sharpe has been through his own scandal. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Six months ago I went through something very similar, so I know what that storm is like and unless you’ve been in it, you don’t know what you would do until you’re in it, in that pressure cooker, in the eye of the storm,” Sharpe said.

He’d add: “Everything you worked your entire life for, you feel like it’s crumbling right before your eyes. And the only people that are going to be there are going to be a select few. That’s the hardest part.”

Sharpe also talked about how alone he felt during it all.

You can listen to the full comments starting at around the 1 hour and 38 minute mark below.

Moore was 18-8 in his two-year head coaching tenure with Michigan (with one win in 2023) and led the team to a 9-3 record this season and a berth in the Citrus Bowl vs. the Texas Longhorns.

The former coach has been married for 10 years and has three daughters (see related link above for more on his wife Kelli).

It’s a sad situation all around and it continues to snowball for Moore.

“Sherrone, boy, you gotta stand in it…” Sharpe said to him in terms of the storm he’s in.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring