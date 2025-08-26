The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-NBA star Rajon Rondo's flag football 'No. 1' ranking doubted in viral video

A video surfaced of the two-time NBA champ playing quarterback, but USA Flag says hold on a minute about him being the best in the country.

Former NBA star Rajon Rondo is starring at another sport in his post-basketball career, but maybe not as much as touted.

Rondo, now 39, won two NBA championships in his 16-year career. First, with the Boston Celtics in 2008 along with the Big Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. Then, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Bubble.

Rondo’s daughter Ryelle is an Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball player, while his son Rajon Jr. is younger and playing basketball.

Dad’s professional hoops days may be done, but he’s taken up flag football. There was even a report he’s the top ranked flag football quarterback in the U.S. right now. You can see the highlights before we get into that.

While that’s awesome and it looks like he has a canon for an arm, and no doubt as we’ve seen on the basketball court he has quick feet, the report of him being No. 1 isn’t substantiated. In fact, the official USA Flag account questioned it.

They also tagged Rondo and said, “We would love to see your skills in action!”

The media is certainly running with the narrative of Rondo being No. 1, but it may not be true.

He’s certainly a great athlete, but also who is the competition he is playing there?

Good for Rondo, though. Will he try for the 2028 Olympics with Team USA in flag? He certainly has the athletic ability for it.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

