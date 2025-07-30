The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on boyfriend Klay Thompson’s new adventure

The Dallas Mavericks star takes the rapper out to sea where she crushed him with her “first mate” look.

Matt Ryan

Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center.
Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson is enjoying his summer with new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion where he took her out fishing.

The 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks star and 30-year-old rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship this month at her charity event in New York City with matching black fits after the two were spotted in the Bahamas together after fans noticed Thompson in the background of a bikini post.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Klay and Megan in the Bahamas / Klay Thompson/Instagram

Since then, we’ve seen him getting frisky with her at the gym, and then dressing her in her first-ever golf fit with one regret.

Now, he took her out on the water for some “boat days” as he called it in a long video the four-time NBA champion posted on Instagram. He wrote, “Boat Days with Bae keep the haters away.”

We know that Klay loves to be out on a boat on the water from his days with the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area. Now, he brought Pete with him who called him her “captain” and she was his “first mate.”

He said in the video, “I’m in my element. I got my queen on board.”

She also crushed him with her boat fit.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson/Instagram

Klay was ready to fish, though. He said, “Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it 🎯🐟”

Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson/Instagram

Klay would also show off his spearfishing “Aquaman” fit as Pete called it.

Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson/Instagram

They still look much better together.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

