Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on boyfriend Klay Thompson’s new adventure
Klay Thompson is enjoying his summer with new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion where he took her out fishing.
The 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks star and 30-year-old rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship this month at her charity event in New York City with matching black fits after the two were spotted in the Bahamas together after fans noticed Thompson in the background of a bikini post.
RELATED: Klay Thompson flexes elite $300k gift from new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion
Since then, we’ve seen him getting frisky with her at the gym, and then dressing her in her first-ever golf fit with one regret.
Now, he took her out on the water for some “boat days” as he called it in a long video the four-time NBA champion posted on Instagram. He wrote, “Boat Days with Bae keep the haters away.”
We know that Klay loves to be out on a boat on the water from his days with the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area. Now, he brought Pete with him who called him her “captain” and she was his “first mate.”
RELATED: Rapper GloRilla spotted leaving Cabo nightclub with NBA star sparking rumors
He said in the video, “I’m in my element. I got my queen on board.”
She also crushed him with her boat fit.
Klay was ready to fish, though. He said, “Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it 🎯🐟”
Klay would also show off his spearfishing “Aquaman” fit as Pete called it.
They still look much better together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium