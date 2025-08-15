Raiders owner Mark Davis' new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium's twin
Home is where the heart is.
Apparently for Las Vegas Raiders eccentric owner Mark Davis, home needs to look just like his stadium.
RELATED: Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty eying $12.5M mansion is completely false (and mean)
Aerial footage of his new, insane $14 million compound is going viral for it's sleek design and looking identical to where the Raiders call home in one of the coolest settings right off the famous Vegas strip.
RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities
Also the owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the spaceship design is very much in line with Allegiant Stadium, although it definitely has more of a predominant white base vs. the "Star Wars" Death Star vibe, perfect for the Raiders fanbase.
RELATED: Jaguars’ Travis Hunter buys baller 13-room, 7.5-acre Fla. mansion with wife Leanna
The 70-year-old son of legendary NFL bad boy owner Al Davis, Allegiant has the perfect vibe for the Sliver and Black, and Raiders Nation is a perfect fit for Vegas.
Now the two-time WNBA champion has a home, or should we say more like palace, to match. So when is minority owner Tom Brady and exciteable new head coach Pete Carroll coming over?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal