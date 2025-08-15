The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Raiders owner Mark Davis' new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium's twin

The quirky Raiders owner's insane Las Vegas estate shows he really loves his home stadium.

Matthew Graham

Feb 3, 2023; A general overall aerial view of Allegiant Stadium, the site of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl 58 (LVIII).
Feb 3, 2023; A general overall aerial view of Allegiant Stadium, the site of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl 58 (LVIII). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Home is where the heart is.

Apparently for Las Vegas Raiders eccentric owner Mark Davis, home needs to look just like his stadium.

Mark Davis
Jun 7, 2025; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis sits courtside before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Aerial footage of his new, insane $14 million compound is going viral for it's sleek design and looking identical to where the Raiders call home in one of the coolest settings right off the famous Vegas strip.

Allegiant Stadium
Jul 24, 2025; A general overall aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas strip. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Also the owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the spaceship design is very much in line with Allegiant Stadium, although it definitely has more of a predominant white base vs. the "Star Wars" Death Star vibe, perfect for the Raiders fanbase.

The 70-year-old son of legendary NFL bad boy owner Al Davis, Allegiant has the perfect vibe for the Sliver and Black, and Raiders Nation is a perfect fit for Vegas.

Now the two-time WNBA champion has a home, or should we say more like palace, to match. So when is minority owner Tom Brady and exciteable new head coach Pete Carroll coming over?

Allegiant Stadium
Feb 3, 2023 A general overall aerial view of Allegiant Stadium, the site of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl 58 (LVIII). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

