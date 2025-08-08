Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit from head to toe
Pilar Sanders is a proud mom with her son Shedeur Sanders starting his first game for the Cleveland Browns in the preseason vs. the Carolina Panthers. She also may have upstaged her son with her custom fit for them game.
Pilar is the ex-wife of Deion Sanders when they were married form 1999-2013. Together they have Shilo Sanders, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shedeur, and Alabama A&M basketball player Shelomi.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders shares why dad Deion would be 'curse' at Browns training camp
Mom was so happy her boys made the NFL they took an epic family photo with even Deion in it after, and then she posted an emotional note about Shedeur at his Browns locker, and recently was fired up about Shilo’s play at camp.
Aftrer the 23-year-old Shedeur arrived in insane style with a ridiculous chain and his own entourage, mom posted pictures and video with her custom”12” Shedeur fit on and posed on and off the field. She wrote, “Aaaaaand you know itttt!!! Momm’s always present! #proudmom #shedeursanders #gobrowns #nfl #qb1 #footballmom #nflmom #12 #shederursmom 🧡🤎🧡🤎”
RELATED: Deion Sanders directly asked about Karrueche Tran, abruptly ends interview
Dad Deion, meanwhile, just announced he’s cancer-free after a big health scare that required the removal of his bladder. He watched the game from afar while preparing for the Colorado season. He’d post about his son’s start:
No doubt, both mom and dad are proud parents this Friday night, but Pilar won with her fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal