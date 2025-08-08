The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit from head to toe

The ex-wife of Deion Sanders is a proud mom with her look for her son’s first NFL start in a preseason matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pilar Sanders is a proud mom with her son Shedeur Sanders starting his first game for the Cleveland Browns in the preseason vs. the Carolina Panthers. She also may have upstaged her son with her custom fit for them game.

Pilar is the ex-wife of Deion Sanders when they were married form 1999-2013. Together they have Shilo Sanders, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shedeur, and Alabama A&M basketball player Shelomi.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Pilar supported her boys in college. / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Mom was so happy her boys made the NFL they took an epic family photo with even Deion in it after, and then she posted an emotional note about Shedeur at his Browns locker, and recently was fired up about Shilo’s play at camp.

Aftrer the 23-year-old Shedeur arrived in insane style with a ridiculous chain and his own entourage, mom posted pictures and video with her custom”12” Shedeur fit on and posed on and off the field. She wrote, “Aaaaaand you know itttt!!! Momm’s always present! #proudmom #shedeursanders #gobrowns #nfl #qb1 #footballmom #nflmom #12 #shederursmom 🧡🤎🧡🤎”

Pilar Sanders
Pilar Sanders/Instagram
Pilar Sanders
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Dad Deion, meanwhile, just announced he’s cancer-free after a big health scare that required the removal of his bladder. He watched the game from afar while preparing for the Colorado season. He’d post about his son’s start:

No doubt, both mom and dad are proud parents this Friday night, but Pilar won with her fit.

Pilar Sanders and Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

