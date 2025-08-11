Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during New Jersey club duo dance
Livvy Dunne is living her best life turning up with or without boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The former LSU gymnast and current influencer has been all over the place lately whether it’s flexing a “red, white & freckled” bikini look in the Hamptons, to walking the red carpet with her Pittsburgh Pirates man for the All-Star weekend in Atlanta while stunning in a backless blue dress, to her Daisy Dukes look while in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She even just had a bikini pool day with other Pirates WAGs.
The 22-year-old Dunne loves to post selfies and did just that while back home in New Jersey.
She also posted her full fit with the denim miniskirt look while dancing with a friend at a nightclub.
We know Dunne loves to have fun, even throwing beads off a custom Livvy Dunne float during Mardi Gras, and serving Jell-O shots while at the College World Series recently.
She’s certainly enjoying her life and her money — Dunne revealed she got a house in Florida on the beach, as well as a place in New York City with Skenes after losing out on Babe Ruth’s $1.6 million apartment.
Good for Dunne — live your best life!
