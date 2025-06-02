Ex-Steelers star shows Brittany Mahomes love for awkward viral moment with Patrick
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are one of the most famous couples in the NFL.
After making four Super Bowl appearances over the last five seasons, Mahomes is arguable the face of the league while the spotlight on Brittany has grown exponentially brighter, especially amid her close friendship with Taylor Swift, who's famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Brittany was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. She's also a mother to three children, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 4 months.
During the offseason, Mahomes and his wife return to their home in Texas where they regularly attend Dallas Mavericks games. They also support Mahomes' alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Three years ago, while cheering on the Red Raiders' basketball team, however, Brittany's private conversation was caught on camera and the clip immediately went viral.
With Mahomes looking the other direction, Brittany complains to a friend, "Patrick told me no resting [expletive] face," before making a series of funny looks.
The classic video was reposted on X on May 30, which caught the attention of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell.
While Brittany caught a lot of flack for this clip, Bell, who played alongside Mahomes and the Chiefs during the 2020 NFL season, showed her some love. He wrote, "lol she funny af 🤣🤣😭."
