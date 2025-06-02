The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-Steelers star shows Brittany Mahomes love for awkward viral moment with Patrick

One of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' former teammates reacts to his wife Brittany Mahomes' iconic sideline moments unexpectedly caught on camera.

Emily Bicks

Feb 11, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his wife Brittany Mahomes after winning Super Bowl LVIII.
Feb 11, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his wife Brittany Mahomes after winning Super Bowl LVIII. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are one of the most famous couples in the NFL.

After making four Super Bowl appearances over the last five seasons, Mahomes is arguable the face of the league while the spotlight on Brittany has grown exponentially brighter, especially amid her close friendship with Taylor Swift, who's famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Brittany was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. She's also a mother to three children, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 4 months.

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

During the offseason, Mahomes and his wife return to their home in Texas where they regularly attend Dallas Mavericks games. They also support Mahomes' alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Three years ago, while cheering on the Red Raiders' basketball team, however, Brittany's private conversation was caught on camera and the clip immediately went viral.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
May 26, 2024: Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce at a Mavericks game / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Mahomes looking the other direction, Brittany complains to a friend, "Patrick told me no resting [expletive] face," before making a series of funny looks.

The classic video was reposted on X on May 30, which caught the attention of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell.

While Brittany caught a lot of flack for this clip, Bell, who played alongside Mahomes and the Chiefs during the 2020 NFL season, showed her some love. He wrote, "lol she funny af 🤣🤣😭."

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

