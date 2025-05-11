The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden on 'amazing' day with hubby Patrick

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, gets emotional while celebrating Mother's Day in the best way possible.

Emily Bicks

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are making new memories as a family of five this offseason.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany welcomed third baby, daughter Golden Raye, on January 12. She joins big sister Sterling, 4, and brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2.

The Kansas City Current co-owners brought the kids to a soccer game before the entire family took a trip to Disney World. Mahomes and Brittany, both 29, posed with Mickey Mouse, met numerous Disney princesses while handing out at "The Happiest Place on Earth" in Orlando, Florida.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' baby Golden finds 'bestie' in Bills backup QB's wife's daughter

Brittany Mahomes, Sterling, and Bronze.
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany has yet to reveal Golden's face in photos. However, she always lets fans know that her youngest daughter is nearby, whether she's eating breakfast, hitting the gym, or hanging out with Sterling.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' message to Patrick Mahomes before baby no. 3's arrival

Sterling Mahomes with Golden Raye
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

To celebrate Mother's Day on May 11, Brittany got emotional spending the first holiday with all three children. She posted a video from her backyard in Texas, including a rare glimpse of Golden, and wrote, "This is what I call an amazing day 🥹🤍 @patrickmahomes."

Brittany Mahomes, Golden
@brittanylynne/Instagram

While Golden hung out near mom, Sterling and Bronze had a blast on the blow-up slides and trampoline.

Sterling Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
@brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories, "My favorite thing to do as a kid, so of course has to teach them 🤣🤣."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Home/Relationships