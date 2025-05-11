Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden on 'amazing' day with hubby Patrick
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are making new memories as a family of five this offseason.
The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany welcomed third baby, daughter Golden Raye, on January 12. She joins big sister Sterling, 4, and brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2.
The Kansas City Current co-owners brought the kids to a soccer game before the entire family took a trip to Disney World. Mahomes and Brittany, both 29, posed with Mickey Mouse, met numerous Disney princesses while handing out at "The Happiest Place on Earth" in Orlando, Florida.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' baby Golden finds 'bestie' in Bills backup QB's wife's daughter
Brittany has yet to reveal Golden's face in photos. However, she always lets fans know that her youngest daughter is nearby, whether she's eating breakfast, hitting the gym, or hanging out with Sterling.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' message to Patrick Mahomes before baby no. 3's arrival
To celebrate Mother's Day on May 11, Brittany got emotional spending the first holiday with all three children. She posted a video from her backyard in Texas, including a rare glimpse of Golden, and wrote, "This is what I call an amazing day 🥹🤍 @patrickmahomes."
While Golden hung out near mom, Sterling and Bronze had a blast on the blow-up slides and trampoline.
Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories, "My favorite thing to do as a kid, so of course has to teach them 🤣🤣."
