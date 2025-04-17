Brittany Mahomes' baby Golden finds 'bestie' in Bills backup QB's wife's daughter
During the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are making new memories as a family of five.
Already parents to daughter, Sterling, 4, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, the couple welcomed Golden Raye, on Jan. 12. While Brittany, 29, makes sure to keep Golden's face hidden from cameras, the Kansas City Current co-owners brought the kids to a soccer game last month.
More recently, the Mahomes family took a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth," meeting Mickey Mouse and more at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Based on Brittany's latest social media post, it seems she may be making a trip to Texas soon. While Brittany was pregnant with baby No. 3, Buffalo Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige Buechele, were preparing for their first child.
Buechele spent two years as Mahomes' backup before signing with the Bills ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Despite the distance, Brittany and Paige remain best friends, and they expect their daughters to share the same bond. Paige gave birth to their daughter, Blaize Haven, April 1.
Paige posted on her Instagram Stories while celebrating her 28th birthday on April 16, "Diapers have become part of my birthday present and I'm not mad about it. 😆. Blaize can't wait to meet her bestie Golden @brittanylynne."
Brittany reposted the message and wrote, "Golden girl can't wait 🥹💖. "
Of course, Blaize already has two besties, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, pointed out at Paige's baby shower in December.
Steinfeld gifted Paige a baby onesie that read, "Boujee and Penelope's best friend," referring to former pageant queen's two dogs.