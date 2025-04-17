The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes' baby Golden finds 'bestie' in Bills backup QB's wife's daughter

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany's youngest child looks to be best friends with a baby girl from one of the Chiefs' biggest rivals.

Emily Bicks

Sep 15, 2024: Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sep 15, 2024: Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
During the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are making new memories as a family of five.

Already parents to daughter, Sterling, 4, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, the couple welcomed Golden Raye, on Jan. 12. While Brittany, 29, makes sure to keep Golden's face hidden from cameras, the Kansas City Current co-owners brought the kids to a soccer game last month.

More recently, the Mahomes family took a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth," meeting Mickey Mouse and more at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes.
The Mahomes family with Mickey Mouse. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Based on Brittany's latest social media post, it seems she may be making a trip to Texas soon. While Brittany was pregnant with baby No. 3, Buffalo Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige Buechele, were preparing for their first child.

Buechele spent two years as Mahomes' backup before signing with the Bills ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Despite the distance, Brittany and Paige remain best friends, and they expect their daughters to share the same bond. Paige gave birth to their daughter, Blaize Haven, April 1.

Brittany Mahomes, Paige Buechele
Brittany Mahomes can't wait to Golden to meet Paige Buechele's daughter. / @brittanylynne/Instagram

Paige posted on her Instagram Stories while celebrating her 28th birthday on April 16, "Diapers have become part of my birthday present and I'm not mad about it. 😆. Blaize can't wait to meet her bestie Golden @brittanylynne."

Brittany reposted the message and wrote, "Golden girl can't wait 🥹💖. "

Of course, Blaize already has two besties, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, pointed out at Paige's baby shower in December.

Hailee Steinfeld, Paige Buechele
Dec. 28, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld gives the perfect baby shower gift to Paige Buechele. / @paigebuechele/Instagram

Steinfeld gifted Paige a baby onesie that read, "Boujee and Penelope's best friend," referring to former pageant queen's two dogs.

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

