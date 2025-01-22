F1 analyst Danica Patrick reveals stealth red gown for Trump inaugural ball
Danica Patrick is making the most of her Formula 1 offseason.
The IndyCar trailblazer is extremely active on social media, and she documented all of her fantastic fits for President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities throughout the weekend into early this week. But one look stayed undercover until she personally shared it.
RELATED: Danica Patrick exudes elegance in off-shoulder minidress for F1 Abu Dhabi qualifying
Her show-stopper, one-shoulder fire-red gown, which she revealed in an Instagram post, for the Starlight Ball, was in full stealth mode since as she joked in an earlier IG story, "Don't get too excited my fashionista friends... I have almost no pics of me in either of my looks yesterday... because I was surrounded by boys. And they don't know what they are doing."
While the 42-year-old former driver and model rocked the red, it can be argued, at least by The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, that Patrick looked even better in the strapless hot-pink gown from over the weekend at another inaugural ball.
RELATED: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Regardless, Patrick looked like she had fun with those boys in attendance, including A-list influencers Jake and Logan Paul, and actor Theo Von, who embarrassingly fell off his chair right around the time this selfie happened.
Patrick captioned the red-gown post, "I can’t believe these are all the pictures I took! Gonna run this look back with a new hair do and no one will know. 😜"
The Indy Japan 300 winner returns to her F1 gig in March, where she'll have plenty of time to repurpose the look. But then will that be a fashion faux pas?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message