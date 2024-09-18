Why fans of Stephen Nedoroscik think he should’ve scored higher on ‘Dancing With The Stars’
You might only know Stephen Nedoroscik as “Clark Kent” or "Pommel Horse Guy," based on the viral fame he achieved during the Paris Olympics. After his Dancing With The Stars debut on Tuesday, September 17, however, he may soon be known as “Jive Guy.” Nedoroscik, 25, performed a jive dance to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” alongside DWTS choreographer Rylee Arnold to shouts of delight from the crowd.
In his Instagram post, the gymnast wrote: “MY DANCING DEBUT!!! Never in my life would I have thought I could do a jive. I owe it all to @ryleearnold1she’s been the best coach!! The goal was to get one 7 and we got THREE!! #dwts #arnoldpommel #boogiewoogie”
Nedoroscik and Arnold did indeed nab a combined score of 21 from the three judges, but fans in the comments of the athlete’s Instagram reel wished he’d gotten higher numbers.
“UNDERSCOREDDDD because yall were by far one of the best dances of the night OBSESSED,” said one, while another wrote, “You should’ve gotten an 8!! ” One viewer said they were rendered “speechless by the underscore. ”
Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Toniolo had one main critique of the new dance hopeful, which was that his toes needed to be more pointed during the jive. One Instagram follower wasn’t a fan of this note, writing: “They couldn’t say you missed a step or messed up they had to say.. POINT YOUR TOES!!!”
In general, fans are beyond excited to cheer on team “Arnold Pommel.”
