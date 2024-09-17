Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with viral date girlfriend to Philly game
Shane Gillis usually goes viral for an inappropriate joke.
So it was unusual to see the die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan attend NFL enemy territory by attending San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s swanky New England wedding in late June, when the franchise RB’s (now on the IR) mom crushed the dance floor. Adding to the intrigue was the star comedian’s stunning date, which led to speculation of a new girlfriend.
Funny enough, a photo of the 36-year-old with his date from the McCaffrey wedding to model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo went viral again on X, formerly Twitter, about a month later when a user posted the duo with a caption, “Average SEC couple.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Fast forward a couple of months to the Eagles NFL home opener vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, and the Netflix hit-maker channeled his inner Buddy Ryan with a 1980s kelly green jacket and hat. All he needed was a headset.
Gillis’ team confirmed that his date was indeed his girlfriend, digital creator Grace Brassel, who color-coordinated in a much more stylish kelly green coat, jean miniskirt, and knee-high white boots. Brassel also reposted the photo from her Instagram Stories.
Luckily Brassel was there to console Gillis, as the Eagles blew the game in vintage Philly fashion with a last-second defeat to the Falcons 22-21.
RELATED: Who is Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts’ new fiancée Bry Burrows?
Not even Jason Kelce’s pregame tailgating and hilarious extreme dance could save them.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup