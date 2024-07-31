Why Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens is facing backlash at the Paris Olympics
After Simone Biles led the US gymnastics team to victory, her husband Jonathan Owens drew some criticism for wearing her gold medal.
On Wednesday, July 31, the NFL player shared an Instagram post featuring photos of him proudly donning Biles’ medal and posing alongside his champion wife.
“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥,” Owens wrote. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it ❤️🤍💙.”
Fans of Biles, 27, were quick to comment on the giant medal, with one user pointing out, “why he holding it like he won it,” while another stated, “give the medal back bby thats not yours.”
Another fan couldn’t resist referencing the 29-year-old’s previous comments on the Pivot podcast about not knowing who the star gymnast was before they met on the Raya dating app. “Now you know who she is, right? 👀😂,” they joked.
The teasing also brought up Owens' controversial remarks from last December, where he declared himself “the catch” in their relationship, which Biles defended.
However, Owens also got a lot of love in the comments from other celebs. Reality star Khloe Kardashian left a bunch of clapping emojis, while rapper FlavaFlav said, “Everyone luvs a supportive KING 👑 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”
Owens got special permission from his team, the Chicago Bears, to travel to Paris to support Biles as she competes in the games, as the NFL team is currently in preseason preparations. One fan joyfully noted his sacrifice, commenting, “Congratulations! So happy you were able to negotiate with Chicago and go to Paris to support your wife! “
