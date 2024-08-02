The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympics’ 'world's sexiest athlete' Alica Schmidt drops luring Instagram post (VIDEO)

The German track and field stunner teases her debut at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with inventive social media savviness.

Matthew Graham

Jul 26, 2024: Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River.
Jul 26, 2024: Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Alica Schmidt is like the international version of Livvy Dunne. 

The term “world’s sexiest athlete,” especially when the Olympics roll around, is definitely a tired and overused description. But in this case, the German track-and-field Olympian debuting at the Paris Games tonight certainly has a social media following that backs up that claim.

Schmidt has 5.2 million Instagram followers, almost level with Dunne’s 5.3 million. On TikTok, the German stunner has some work to do: 2.1 million vs. Dunne’s 8 million! (Although to be fair to Schmidt, European countries like Germany might have stricter rules using TikTok, and the metrics bear that out. The United States is No. 2 in the world with 121 million active TikTok users. Germany is No. 20 with 23 million active Tiktok users.)

Regardless, both Schmidt and Dunne have become A-list social media stars with non-mainstream sports by being sophisticated and savvy business women. Schmidt’s post to announce her debut at the Olympics is a perfect example.

Sure it's a bit provocative in a pun-ny sort of way, but it's also charming and sweet. Dunne is very much the same way. Becoming a social media superstar takes a lot of hard work with consistently great execution.

Here’s more of Schmidt’s time so far at the Summer Olympics.

Schmidt made her Olympics debut tonight at the Stade de France in the 4x400 meter relay for Germany.

Regardless of what happens, she'll get exposure to a massive worldwide audience. Who knows, maybe the LSU gymnast will have more competition stateside for social media supremacy.

