WATCH: Flau'jae drops fire verse on the 'Official Anthem of the WNBA'
Flau'jae Johnson, the LSU basketball star and rap sensation, is back. And as she would say, "Ha ha ha, I did it again."
Big 4 appeared on a record with fellow rappers BIA and Lakeyah titled, "Can't Get Enough."
Flau'jae previously teased the track on social media as the "Official Anthem of the WNBA." Today, the record and music video were released with Flau'jae stealing the show with her signature flow.
Big 4 slid on the beat and shared her verse online.
She raps:
"Who said that i was talking and wasnt walking it?who said that they was streaming and nobody coping it- Flau'jae, "Can't Get Enough"
These rappers gettin soft again they done got me pissed off again
Im crushing they esophagus got em gassing for oxygen
Like who flow better dont ask if you know better
Im sicker than cold better im typing in bold letters
Man i walk inside the club they wanna see bout me im the biggest And the four come after the B-I-G
It's been a big summer for the LSU star guard who was a member of the Tigers' national championship-winning team as a freshman.
She received an ESPY nomination and stole the show on the red carpet, dropped project "Best of Both Worlds," launched a podcast of the same name, been performing across the country, and so much more.
Flau'jae continues to show she balance multiple ventures and excel in all. That's why she is the Biggest 4 in the World.
You can check out the full music video for "Can't Get Enough" here.
