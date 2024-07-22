Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae crack up with iconic rappers comparison (VIDEO)
Paige Bueckers and Flau’jae Johnson owned the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, and they didn’t even play.
LSU Lady Tiger Flau’jae, also a rising rap star, performed during All-Star opening night, much to the delight of two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.
The Connecticut Huskies’ Bueckers, the presumptive 2025 No. 1 pick, was a mainstay throughout All-Star weekend.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers sizzles in crop top in sweltering ‘Phoenix heat’
So when the two attended the WNBA All-Star Game and sat next to each other, Flau’jae’s social media savviness was on full display when she went live with Bueckers.
Now that’s quite the iconic comparison. Both Flau’jae and Bueckers are much more positive and better role models for kids than the rapping legends Tupac Shakur and Eminem, but their artistry on the court is a fair parallel. And of course Flau’jae is an aspiring rapper as well, so certainly she looks up to them as musical inspirations.
Flau’jae then hilariously tried to convince Caitlin Clark to give Johnson her All-Star jersey.
You have to respect Flau’jae’s effort. Bueckers also paid her respects to the UConn GOAT, the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi.
RELATED: Flau’jae’s mom serves priceless humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
The duo slammed in their courtside fits, and then from there, it was all about having a good time. “Dear Mama,” mission accomplished.
