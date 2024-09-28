LSU stars Flau'jae, Mikaylah Williams share hilarious Kim Mulkey stories
The LSU basketball team is full of great talent and great personality. Players like Flau'jae Johnson always bring the entertainment, whether it be on the basketball court or the stage with a mic, and her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast allows her to put it all on display.
In the latest episode of her podcast, Flau'jae spoke with LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams and the two took time to share some hilarious stories and observations about head coach Kim Mulkey.
Mulkey, known for her wild courtside outfits, is apparently unintentionally funny in the film room.
Williams joked about Mulkey always tripping over her white Nike Air Max sneakers during meetings, while Flau'jae laughed about the "off the wall sh*t" Mulkey says during meetings.
Flau'jae also said she can't make eye contact with Mulkey during her rants without bursting out in laughter.
The LSU players love their coach, and their ability to laugh and joke about each other shows their bond goes well beyond the locker room.
Now, we'll see how everything goes on the court for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
